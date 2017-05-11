A couple eloped in a tuxedo and gown — all the way to Mount Everest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 0:41 Gov. candidate visits UC Merced 1:49 Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job 1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe 2:05 Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.