He’s just a ‘normal dude,’ he says. Except he’s 14 and graduating from college.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 2:01 Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School 0:15 An SUV rolled over in south Merced 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 0:39 One person dead after being hit by train in Merced Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Carson plans to graduate in May of 2017. He was the valedictorian when he graduated from Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com