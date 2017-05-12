He kept hiring strippers — and sending them to the porch of a neighbor with toddlers, prosecutor says

An Omaha, Nebraska, man allegedly harassed his neighbors more than 70 times over the course of three and a half years with a very unique — and disturbing — method.
Douglas Goldsberry, 45, hired strippers on many occasions, he told police, per KETV. But he didn’t tell them to come to his home. Instead, he sent them to his neighbors’ porch, where they would bare their breasts and sometimes even fully undress, prosecutors claim, according to the Omaha World-Herald. All the while, he would watch from his own home, allegedly.
The neighboring family have 1- and 3-year-old sons, WOWT reports. The incidents began for them around May 2013 and would occur as often as eight times in one month, but another neighbor told WOWT that the previous owners of the same house experienced a “little bit” of the same problem.
Beyond the issue of having the women on their porch, the neighbors also say they feared for their safety because often the strippers expected the person at the residence to provide payment. The neighbors reported having people kick on their door, ring their doorbell and peer in the windows after they danced, per the World-Herald.
The neighbors also say some of the dancers urinated in their bushes and destroyed property, according to KMTV.
After a spate of incidents in late March, police were able to interview two of the women who exposed their breasts on the neighbors’ porch. The women told police they had been hired through a classified advertising website, backpage.com, and police were able to trace data from the website back to Goldsberry, per the World-Herald. Police also said that some of the women hired to strip may have been under 16, per KEYV.
The neighbors have since taken out a protective order on Goldsberry, a married man who prosecutors say admitted to hiring escorts for sex in local hotels, per KETV. He now faces felony charges of pandering, and if he is convicted, it would be his second solicitation charge, per the World-Herald.
Goldsberry’s wife, who filed for divorce on Wednesday, said he is an executive chef at a number of restaurants in Omaha. A judge denied his request for a lower bail on Friday. Authorities captured him Wednesday after he fled to a local hotel, according to multiple media reports. As of Friday night, he remains jailed with a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
Comments