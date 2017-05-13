It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 4:18 Tearful mom shares ObamaCare story after being kicked out of congressman's office 0:49 Police look for suspects near St. Michael's Catholic School in Miami 2:01 Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 0:15 An SUV rolled over in south Merced 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com