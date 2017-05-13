They came to America for a second chance. Now their 7 daughters have college degrees.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 2:01 Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 0:15 An SUV rolled over in south Merced 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The youngest child of immigrants from El Salvador graduated Friday from UNC Charlotte, becoming the last of seven daughters to graduate college. Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer