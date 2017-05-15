Small private plane crashes into residential area near N.J. airport

A private plane traveling from Philadelphia crashed at a suburban New York City airport in New Jersey, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plan crashed about .25-mile from the airport in a residential area near Teterboro (N.J.) Airport.
The FAA is headed to the scene. The airport is closed, according to NBC News.
There was heavy black smoke coming from the crash scene, according to social media videos and pictures.
There is no information on how many passengers were on the Learjet 35 nor if there were any injuries on the ground. A Learjet 35 can seat up to 10 passengers in its cabin, though typically they seat fewer.
