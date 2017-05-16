The janitor cleaned up after one ceremony. He got his degree at the next one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 0:51 Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID 1:54 Brunno's back home thanks to South Florida pet detective 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Graduating CSU seniors and masters degree students expressed feelings of pride and relief on the morning of commencement ceremonies at the Lumpkin Center Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Graduating CSU seniors and masters degree students expressed feelings of pride and relief on the morning of commencement ceremonies at the Lumpkin Center Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer