Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, has withdrawn from consideration for FBI director.
National

May 16, 2017 10:52 AM

Cornyn withdraws from consideration for FBI director

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex., has withdrawn himself from consideration to lead the FBI, the senator announced Tuesday.

“Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI director,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I’ve informed the administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.”

Cornyn was on a short list to replace former FBI director James Comey, who was fired from the post last week by President Donald Trump. The president, who caused chaos in Washington, D.C. over the abrupt firing of the official overseeing the probe into his possible ties to Russia, said he wants to move quickly to fill the vacancy.

Cornyn’s withdrawal follows that of Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who said Monday he was “not the right person” to lead the FBI.

Both Democrats and Republicans have said the FBI must be led by someone apolitical, in the midst of Russia probes in both chambers of Congress that have struggled to remain independent and avoid partisanship in investigating possible ties between Trump associates and Russia during the election.

