The Avengers director made a powerful video pleading to keep Planned Parenthood open

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 1:30 Fidget spinners are the newest national craze 0:17 Sen. Thom Tillis says he's fine after collapsing at DC race 1:38 Sen. Thom Tillis talks about terrorism 0:34 NC Senator Thom Tillis thanks police during National Police Week 0:16 Woman finds an iguana in her toilet 1:09 Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:44 Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Filmed by Joss Whedon in support of Planned Parenthood, "Unlocked" highlights the different ways Planned Parenthood health centers play a role in the lives of millions of women nationwide. The video follows three different women through critical moments in their lives -- showing what the world would look like if attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood succeed. Joss Whedon

Filmed by Joss Whedon in support of Planned Parenthood, "Unlocked" highlights the different ways Planned Parenthood health centers play a role in the lives of millions of women nationwide. The video follows three different women through critical moments in their lives -- showing what the world would look like if attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood succeed. Joss Whedon