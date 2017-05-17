‘Stay in your lane,’ NBA dad tells female reporter who says he disrespects women

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of likely NBA draft pick Lonzo Ball, is no stranger to controversy.
He has spurned traditional shoe sponsorship deals with major companies for his son, and launched his own company called Big Baller Brand. The company’s first shoe, the ZO2, costs a staggering $495, making it one of the most expensive sneakers on the market. And Ball has shrugged off criticism of the price, saying on Twitter that those who can’t afford the shoes are not “big ballers.”
But his most recent comments on Fox Sports have sparked debate yet again, with some accusing Ball of sexism, and others defending his actions towards a reporter that has been harshly critical of him in the past.
In an interview on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” Wednesday afternoon, Ball was speaking with co-host Colin Cowherd about the number of ZO2s that have been sold since going on sale May 4.
“Yeah, I’ve sold a good amount, to me. Like I said, there’s different amounts,” Ball responded.
That’s when co-host Kristine Leahy chimed in.
“How many?” she asked.
Ball, who was turned on his couch toward Cowherd, did not look at Leahy and pointed at her.
“Stay in your lane,” he said. “I don’t even worry about her over there.”
Ball then said Leahy “scares me to death,” before saying, “Leave me alone. I’ll tell you, 400, 500 pairs.”
Cowherd defended his co-host, saying she is a reporter and her job is to “probe.” Ball responded by saying “she can report to whoever she wants behind her.”
When Leahy asked why Ball disliked her, he responded by calling her a “hater.”
“’I would never wear a Big Baller shirt,’” Ball said in a high-pitched voice, imitating Leahy. “Well, good don’t even talk to me.”
Leahy then clarified she would never wear a shirt with the words “Big Baller” on it.
“I just said if you want to work with Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour to maybe have something that appeals to women,” Leahy said.
Cowherd then said he thought Leahy had a point, with Ball saying he thought that because he and Leahy are friends.
“I think in order to have a successful company, you’re going to have to have women who like your brand,” Leahy later said.
“Uh, yeah, if you have a women’s company. But anyways,” Ball responded.
“Oh. So you’re not marketing to women?” Leahy replied.
“We’re talking about Big Baller Brand,” Ball said.
As the Los Angeles Times notes, Big Baller Brand does have a page offering shirts for women.
Later on in the interview, Leahy accused Ball of disrespecting women.
“I never disrespect women,” Ball responded. “But I’ll tell you what, if you act like that, guess what? Something’s coming to you, and it’s okay.”
Leahy then asked if Ball was threatening her.
“See how she’s trying to turn the words. I would never threaten you,” Ball said.
However, as commenters on Twitter and other journalists noted, Leahy has not shied away from criticizing Ball and his son before. According to Variety, Leahy had previously seemed to imply on an earlier episode that Ball forced his sons to play basketball and was guilty of child abuse.
watch this video if you want to see the entire story behind the Lavar Ball interview today pic.twitter.com/O3UOx1gjuL— #BandWagonPolice (@KiaBandwagon) May 17, 2017
Afterward, both Leahy and Cowherd tweeted about the segment, defending Leahy’s questions.
Today's Herd Podcast @perkyjerky https://t.co/IobCHLGzKy. @KristineLeahy does not back down— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 17, 2017
When Colin says he loves strong women, then adds a "but." pic.twitter.com/uIKDGIH9eg— Kristine Leahy (@KristineLeahy) May 17, 2017
Ball also incited criticism after he attacked another Fox Sports reporter, Jason Whitlock, seeming to make a joke about his weight when he said all Whitlock can speak on with authority is “snacks.”
Comments