With tornado in the background, he asks her a rather important question

Talk about a whirlwind romance.
Stormchaser Alex Bartholomew didn’t want just any backdrop when he proposed to his girlfriend, Britney Fox Clayton. He waited until there was a tornado in view to drop to a knee and pop the question.
That happened Tuesday night.
“Wow what a day. 2 (maybe 3 tornadoes), great storms and most importantly she said YES!” Bartholomew, who lives in Temple, Texas, posted on his Facebook page. “I can’t quite describe the feeling that has overcome me. Elated, ecstatic, overjoyed ...
“I seriously couldn’t ask for a better life and I can’t wait to spend it with her by my side.”
Fellow stormchasers were on hand to shoot photos and video of the big moment – oh, and that rope tornado in the background.
