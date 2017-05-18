Scientists searched the world for snail’s mate. The two they found weren’t interested

Liam Hemsworth in “The Hunger Games.” Taylor Lautner in “Twilight.” Julia Roberts in “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” And Jeremy the snail.
What do all these actors and one mollusk have in common? They ended up on the wrong side of a love triangle.
Back in November, Jeremy the snail made international headlines, from the BBC to the CBC to The Atlantic, because he couldn’t find himself a mate.
Jeremy’s troubles in love weren’t his fault: He is a rare kind of snail whose shell coils left, not right. According to estimates, that makes him one in 100,000, or potentially even one in 1 million, per CBC. Because of this, his reproductive organs are on his left side, and he is unable to mate with most normal snails, who coil right.
So researchers at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom put out a global call for anyone with a left-spiraling snail to come forward and give Jeremy a partner, according to CBC.
Soon after, a woman from Ipswich, United Kingdom, emailed the professors to say she had a match: the aptly named Lefty. Another potential mate was also identified in Spain, according to BBC News.
And that, it seemed, was that. In this crazy, messed up world, an unusual snail had found slimy love.
Or so we thought.
A press release from the University of Nottingham dated Wednesday revealed the heartbreaking truth: the two left-coiling snails identified by November’s global call, Lefty and Tomeu, have mated with each other, and Jeremy has been left out in the cold.
“Unfortunately, kind of in the same way that you might have someone you're interested in romantically, you introduce them to your best friend, and of course that person goes off with your best friend,” Angus Davison, the researcher who studies Jeremy, told CBC.
Even more brutally, scientists observed Lefty and Jeremy “flirting” when first introduced, but when Tomeu arrived, things cooled off.
Now Lefty and Tomeu have already produced three batches of eggs. Snails are typically hermaphrodites, meaning they have both male and female sex organs, allowing both Lefty and Tomeu to produce eggs, per NPR.
Thus far, 170 baby snails have been born from the match, though NPR reports that none have the genetic mutation of their parents.
As for Jeremy, scientists are still searching for a fourth left-coiled snail to mate with him. In the meantime, he has reportedly embraced his role as a “fun uncle,” per the Telegraph, playing with the new baby snails.
Comments