She needs a lung transplant. But first, she will get her college degree.

twitter email Blaire Strohn’s bright personality belies the disease she carries with her - cystic fibrosis - that limits her lung capacity to one-fifth of normal. In a decision she made with her pulmonologist, Dr. David Lee, center director of the UCSF, Fresno cystic fibrosis program, she postponed signing up for lung transplant surgery until after she could graduate from Fresno State. John Walker The Fresno Bee

