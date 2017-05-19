Mark Zuckerberg posts video of his Harvard acceptance a week before he gets a degree

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s dropping out of Harvard University is well-documented, but the moment he got into the university is getting some newfound attention.
The Facebook CEO is set to give the commencement speech at Harvard University next Thursday and receive his honorary degree. Originally, Zuckerberg was set to graduate from the university in 2006, but dropped out to start his now multi-billion dollar social media company.
Ahead of that event, Zuckerberg used his Facebook account to post his father’s old video on Thursday.
The video screams early 2000s. It’s grainy and shows Mark Zuckerberg on a bulky desktop computer, sitting on the edge of a bed, and it takes more than a few seconds for him to boot up his email.
But the emotion in the video is timeless. It shows an anxious teenage boy, ready to find out if he got into his dream school, and is being filmed by an excited and proud father.
“There is an email from Harvard, is that correct?” the elder Zuckerberg asks.
After getting the email open, Mark Zuckerberg lets out a small, monotone, “yay.”
“I got accepted,” he says with a little more emotion.
“Are you serious?” his father asks him, taking a second to read the message. “Alright! Yes! Great.”
“That is awesome,” the teenager concludes the video with a grin.
