Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

