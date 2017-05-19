She ran over a man, dumped his body and never called 911. A neighbor did, days later

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:56 Kansas Citians supporting Chelsea Manning’s release 1:38 Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 2:41 Nate & Jeremiah By Design Exclusive Preview 1:14 Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 1:40 Merced man killed in crash on Highway 59 1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com