‘How can something so awesome be so sad’: 5-year-old saves heroin-overdosed parents

In this Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015 photograph, a jug of used needles to exchange for new is seen near, Jim "Woods" Ellis in an industrial area of Camden, N.J., as Ellis describes using the drug, naloxone, often known by the brand name Nacran, to reverse an addict's heroin overdose. Naloxone works most of the time, but national statistics aren’t kept on what happens to people who are revived. Some overdose again soon afterward. Some get treatment and get clean, but limited insurance, high costs and a shortage of spots at treatment centers can be hurdles. Mel Evans AP