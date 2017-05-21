Elvis’ private jet being auctioned after 30 years on a runway in Roswell, New Mexico

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause

2:05 El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

2:41 Nate & Jeremiah By Design Exclusive Preview

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co

1:00 Life, legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

1:07 Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow