McClatchy
McClatchy

National

May 21, 2017 8:11 AM

Woman puts semen in a thermos, then gets worried and calls the police

Associated Press

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.

A Florida woman trying to get pregnant via artificial insemination called police because she feared the thermos she was using to store sperm and dry ice might explode.

Felicia Nevins sought the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office help after she forgot to remove a rubber O-ring from the container.

Nevins told the Tampa Bay Times that said she called the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line for help at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A deputy and firefighters arrived, she said, took the thermos away and safely opened it. They were kind, she said, and left without telling her nosy neighbors what happened.

The next thing Nevins knew, the incident was all over social media. That’s because the sheriff’s office posted details on Facebook.

Nevins told the Tampa Bay Times she was upset because the post was not removed Friday. Nevins was not identified by name but she said she was mortified that enough information was posted for her to be identified.

The sheriff’s office defended its action, saying it was important to provide the type of safety information contained in the post.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:49

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits
Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland 0:34

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

Don't let a text wreck your life 1:01

Don't let a text wreck your life

View More Video

Nation & World Videos