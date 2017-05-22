Trump’s rural voters fighting to keep their land from a growing web of pipelines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:20 NYPD searching for service dog stolen from Army veteran in the Bronx 2:16 Helicopter footage of water rescue 1:38 Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 2:05 El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 0:14 First Lady Melania Trump swats POTUS' hand when he reaches for her 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Gerhart family lives on 27 acres in the rural town of Huntingdon in central Pennsylvania. When they were told Sunoco Logistics was constructing a pipeline on their land and they had no choice in the matter, they responded with a tree sit as three acres of 80-year-old forest was razed in March of 2016. This spring, as Sunoco continues construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the oil company will be met with a banner hanging high above the cleared trees that reads “You shall not pass.” Brittany Peterson McClatchy

