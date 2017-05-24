Police release surveillance video of teacher kissing a fourth-grade student in class

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:18 Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater 2:06 Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater 0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 1:00 Driver killed in truck explosion in Atwater 1:21 Employee describes chaos after explosion in Atwater 0:27 Video taken seconds after tanker truck crash 0:21 Truck explodes in Atwater 0:11 New video of fire burning on Highway 99 in Atwater 0:34 Video shows explosions in Atwater Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police

The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police