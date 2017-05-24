The Pope joked about Slovenian nut bread with Melania Trump. Here’s how to make it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 3:27 Police warn parents of 'Blue Whale Challenge' fad 2:05 Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver 1:15 North Korea's network of hackers 0:18 Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater 0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 2:06 Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater 1:21 Employee describes chaos after explosion in Atwater 1:00 Driver killed in truck explosion in Atwater 0:27 Video taken seconds after tanker truck crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Pope Francis joked with First Lady Melania Trump upon their meeting at the Vatican on May 24. He pointed to the President and asked her, "What are you feeding him, potica?" Potica is a traditional Slovenian dessert, a favorite of Pope Francis. Vatican TV