Her ex-boyfriend attacked her. Then she learned he’d been living in the attic, police say

A 21-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple felonies stemming from an incident earlier this month when he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and threatened her with a knife.
After the May 3 incident, police said they discovered that the man had been staying in the woman’s attic unbeknownst to her. They found bedding, water bottles, food and plastic bottles filled with urine, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officers were first called to the woman’s home on April 29 after the man allegedly entered the home without permission. On May 3, deputies again responded to a disturbance. Police said after a verbal altercation, the man began hitting his ex-girlfriend with his fists even as she protected a juvenile who was present. Then, police said, he used a knife to cut a mattress and damage other items in the home before the woman and child were able to escape to a neighbor’s home.
The man allegedly stole her purse, then an SUV, and fled the scene. He was not found until three weeks later when he and the stolen vehicle were found in Baton Rouge.
Taylor Broussard has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of stalking, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, home invasion, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.
