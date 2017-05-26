Teen tears up as his special ed teacher surprises him with a graduation cap and gown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:09 Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire 1:24 Robbery suspect Barajas captured after two-county freeway chase 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 2:30 'Wonder Woman' official origin trailer 1:21 Employee describes chaos after explosion in Atwater 0:18 Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater 2:06 Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater 0:11 New video of fire burning on Highway 99 in Atwater 0:27 Video taken seconds after tanker truck crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher's kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her. Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful

