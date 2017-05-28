A week to forget: Indy 500 driver robbed at gunpoint, then gets in a terrifying crash

Depending on how you look at it, Scott Dixon can’t catch a break this week. At the same time, he’s lucky to be alive.
The New Zealand-born IndyCar driver started off the past seven days with good news: he posted the fastest qualifying time in the last 21 years of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, putting him in the prime pole position for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, one of racing’s most prestigious events, per SB Nation.
But from there, just about everything went downhill.
The same night, last Sunday, he and a retired driver stopped at a local Taco Bell for a bite to eat for themselves and a few other drivers, according to the New York Times. While they were at the drive-thru, two teenagers allegedly approached the car and pointed a gun at Dixon’s head while they robbed him.
Dixon declined to comment on the incident, and police later said they arrested two boys, age 14 and 15.
But while some of Dixon’s fellow drivers were able to laugh at the incident once it became clear he was OK, Sunday’s race brought a far more dramatic, visible threat to his safety.
Midway through the Indy 500, driver Jay Howard came out of a turn too high and hit the wall, sending him skidding back across the track and right into the path of Dixon, according to the Associated Press. The impact destroyed both cars, but Dixon bore the brunt of the crash, flying first into the inside wall, then tumbling down the track in a fiery wreck.
Scott Dixon and Jay Howard both just walked away from this crash. Wow. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/h7kLssytrR— James Gray (@jamestingray) May 28, 2017
Amazingly, however, Dixon was able to escape the crash with only minor injuries and walked on his own power to a waiting ambulance. Howard was similarly fine, for the most part.
Replays showed how lucky both drivers, especially Dixon, were to escape unharmed.
REPLAY: @scottdixon9 incident in turn 1 at @IMS #Indy500 #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/JaK8lfx4nt— IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 28, 2017
REPLAY: @scottdixon9 checked, cleared, and released after this turn 1 incident during the #Indy500 at @IMS. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/gaD950M27F— IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 28, 2017
On social media, fans expressed astonishment and relief that Dixon, who won the race in 2008, was uninjured.
Congrats, #ScottDixon on being alive. #Indy500#IndyCar #Indianapolis500 #Formula1 #racing #Indy #indy500snakepit https://t.co/Sr99y0YcsQ— Cavi (@ProducerCavi) May 28, 2017
Scott Dixon needs to go out and buy some lottery tickets today because....damn. #Indy500 #ScottDixon #omg— Heather Tillawi (@indyartchick) May 28, 2017
How #scottdixon can be so calm and laid-back after that shunt in the #indy500 is beyond me. Absolutely amazing.— TC (@TMJC27) May 28, 2017
Great race! Thank God for modern technology....amazing that #ScottDixon walked away from that one. #Indy500 https://t.co/oTT0ljDdDj— kmack3 (@Kmack3kids) May 28, 2017
In an interview soon after he left the medical center, Dixon told a reporter that it was “definitely a wild ride.” That’s putting it mildly.
WATCH: @scottdixon9 spoke with @verizon pit reporter @ktmosborne after his incident in turn 1 at @IMS #Indy500 #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/LxduzJeKgw— IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 28, 2017
