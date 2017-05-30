Five key ways to protect yourself from skin cancer

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:43 Buisnesses in Atwater take a hit after tanker truck explosion 1:11 Vehicle and big rig tractor collide head on 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 2:04 Sierra Academy of Aeronautics moves forward focusing on quality of education 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary 0:26 Fatal shooting in Turlock 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email SPF, UVA, UVB...what do they all mean? Know the buzzwords and facts needed to protect yourself from the harmful rays of the sun. FDA

SPF, UVA, UVB...what do they all mean? Know the buzzwords and facts needed to protect yourself from the harmful rays of the sun. FDA