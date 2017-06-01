You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds. Shelly Yang and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star
June 01, 2017 9:42 AM

Lesbians exist because they turn men on, professor concludes in mocked study

By Kate Irby

There is significant scientific evidence that homosexuality is not a choice, which the LGBT community has asserted for decades.

In steps Menelaos Apostolou to the conversation, with a study people are calling “absurd” and “stupid.”

The male professor at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus claims that lesbianism developed because men found it attractive when their female partners had attractions to other women. He said that helped explain the “evolutionary origins” of same-sex attraction in women – that same-sex sexual experiences would help a woman get the attention of a man, and therefore make it more likely for them to have children.

“My argument in the paper is this: A considerable proportion of men desire same-sex attractions in women, and this is one possible reason why many women have such attractions,” Apostolou told Pink News.

That inspired some online mockery on its own, but even more so because the professor’s paper only bases that theory on interviews with 1,509 heterosexual people. Of those, about 15 percent of men in long-term relationships said they would like their female partners to have had a sexual experience with another women. That number jumped to 30 percent when the men were in short-term relationships.

About 8 percent of heterosexual women surveyed said they would like if their partners had sexual experiences with members of the same sex. The study does not theorize why homosexuality among men developed.

“The paper totally ignores a lot of other possible hypotheses and makes claims that are really not supported by the evidence they provide,” Diana Fleischman, a psychologist at the University of Portsmouth, told the International Business Times. She argued this study is more effective at explaining the effects of pornography than the causation of lesbianism.

