'STOP WITH THE HATE' meteorologist tells fat-shamer after degrading email

1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 Pause

1:54 They saw a car crash into a Merced canal. They jumped into action

2:50 Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14

2:57 Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

1:06 Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography

8:09 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

1:19 Xavier Stewart talks about Merced lss to Del Campo

3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death