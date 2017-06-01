A New Jersey trooper pulled over women to ask them out, then covered it up — again, police say

For the second time in six months, a New Jersey state police officer has been accused of abusing his power and pulling over female drivers, all in the hopes of scoring a date.
Trooper Eric Richardson was arrested Wednesday and charged with records tampering after he allegedly tried to cover up his misconduct as the department conducted an internal investigation after another officer, Marquice Prather, was caught doing the same thing in January, according to NJ.com.
Both incidents generated national coverage from the Associated Press, CBS News and the Washington Post. However, authorities told NJ.com that the investigations are unrelated.
According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, Richardson targeted two women repeatedly over a six-month period from August 2016 to January 2017. In one of the cases, the women had an outstanding warrant, which Richardson tried to use as leverage, threatening to arrest her unless she gave him her phone number, according to the Courier-Post.
Other times, prosecutors say, Richardson attempted to earn the women’s gratitude and start a relationship with them by saying he would not impounding their vehicles, which were both unregistered, according to New Jersey 101.5.
During many of these traffic stops, Richardson would reportedly turn off his dashboard camera. He also allegedly lied to dispatchers and on official reports, claiming he had pulled over a man or that he was assisting a motorist on separate occasions, per NJ.com.
Officials say Richardson also pursued the women on social media and repeatedly texted them, according to the Courier-Post. In one traffic stop, he allegedly asked the woman if she had the same phone number she had originally given him.
Richardson, who in 2016 was honored by a national anti-bullying organization, has been suspended, according to a police press release.
