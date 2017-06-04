Brother of dismembered boy’s killer is found dead in same house the boy was found in, official says

In this July 14, 2011, file photo, crime scene investigators collect evidence from the home of Levi Aron, who later pleaded guilty to abducting and killing 8-year-old Leiby Kletzky, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Friday, June 2, 2017, a law enforcement official said Levi’s brother, Tzvi Aron, was found dead, his body bound, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a basement closet in the same Brooklyn home where detectives uncovered the remains of the boy. Seth Wenig AP