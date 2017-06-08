McClatchy
6 dogs die in a woman’s hot car while she was at an animal clinic, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C.

A South Carolina woman has been ticketed after six dogs died in her hot car.

North Charleston police told news outlets a Summerville woman was cited after she left the dogs in her car at an animal clinic Saturday.

The unnamed woman said she took the dogs to the clinic but put them back in her car because there were aggressive dogs there. A police report said she left the car’s air conditioner on and returned about 45 minutes to find it off and the dogs in distress. She didn’t know why the car stopped.

She faces up to $1,100 in fines or 30 days in jail for each dog for confining the dogs in a vehicle when weather could lead to heat stress. Police say it was 84 degrees inside.

