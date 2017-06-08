He joined the Marines — but his high school barred him from graduating in uniform

A young Indiana man who graduated from high school early and joined the Marine Corps was not allowed to join his classmates in publicly receiving his diploma and walking across the stage at the school’s commencement ceremony Tuesday.
The reason? Jacob Dalton Stanley, a private in the Marine Corps who had recently completed boot camp, was wearing his blue dress uniform, not the cap and gown his school required, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.
Local residents and students at Crown Point High School in Crown Point, Indiana, have criticized the school’s decision and accused administrators of disrespecting members of the military, according to NBC Chicago, but the school’s principal has defended the move. He argued that Stanley could have instead worn a military stole or cord over a gown and been recognized during the graduation ceremony.
“This (cap and gown) tradition is not intended to be disrespectful to students, parents or our community, but as a source of pride for our students,” Principal Chip Pettit told NBC Chicago. “It is also not intended to be disrespectful to our students choosing to serve in the military, our active duty servicemen and women and our veterans.”
Students and parents interviewed by NBC Chicago and the Times, however, said the situation was “ridiculous” and left them “disgusted” and “embarrassed.”
“It's unacceptable that he was not allowed to walk across the stage. If he wants to walk across the stage in his uniform that he worked so hard for and earned, he should have the right to do that. That's his achievement. They honored other people's achievements whether they were in triathlon or other activities,” one graduate told the Times.
In sharp contrast, Hobart High School, which is just one town over from Crown Point, had its graduation on June 1 and allowed another Marine private, Ana Kritikos, to attend while wearing her dress uniform, according to the Times.
“It is OK with the Marines for us to wear our uniforms at high school graduation,” Kritikos told the paper. “I know the school board, the principal and superintendent talked about it and were in agreement that I could wear my Marine uniform.”
In a statement issued through the Marine Corps, though, Stanley declined to comment on the controversy.
“I don’t want the social media controversy that is drawing attention away from the Class of 2017,” Stanley said, per NBC Chicago. “I also do not want to make any additional statements and wish to put this all behind me so I can start my career in the Marine Corps.”
