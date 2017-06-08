‘She’s beautiful’: An abandoned baby was found in 100-degree heat in a backpack in Arizona

On Monday evening, a person walking through the parking lot of a Tempe, Arizona, grocery store made a surprising discovery: a shopping cart with a Jonas Brothers backpack in it, inside of which there was a baby girl, born just hours earlier.
The baby was naked and still had a portion of her umbilical cord attached when the passerby found her, wrapped in a blanket on a night when the temperature was reaching 103 degrees, according to KPHO.
The person then alerted the store’s management, who called 911. Emergency officials who responded estimated the child had been born one to three hours previously, according to the Arizona Republic.
Audio of that 911 call was released to local media outlets and shows the manager calmly describing the situation to dispatchers and repeatedly describing the infant as “beautiful.”
The caller said no mother appeared to be nearby, according to KPNX. However, the child was abandoned just across the street from a Tempe Fire Department station. Under Arizona state law, newborn babies up to 3 days old can be dropped off at certain locations, including fire stations, without criminal charges.
Tempe Assistant Fire Chief Paul Nies told the Arizona Republic that there were four crews on duty in that particular fire station on the night the baby was found and that he was “pretty confident” someone would have been there if the mother of the child had attempted to drop off the baby there.
Arizona’s “Safe Haven” law is similar to legislation in place in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and is among the most extensive in the variety of different locations it allows parents to surrender children, including churches, hospitals, fire stations, child welfare agencies, adoption agencies or with an EMS professional, according to Baby Safe Haven.
However, it is tied with other states like California, Mississippi and Vermont with the least amount of time allowed for the child to be dropped off with no criminal consequences at three days. Other states like Missouri and North Dakota allow for up to a year.
For proponents of safe haven laws, their benefit is clear: They prevent parents who are unable to care for their children but afraid of arrest to hand them off to the state instead of abandoning them in dangerous situations. But critics say it does a disservice in the long-term to both mothers and children.
Police have released an image of the girl and the backpack she was found in on Twitter and are currently seeking information about her parents. Arizona law requires that the baby be handed directly over to an authorized individual for criminal immunity to go into effect.
Updated photo of baby girl who was found abandoned in the parking lot & backpack that she was found with. Pls call Tempe PD if you have info pic.twitter.com/qPtkUaoVfm— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) June 7, 2017
Thankfully, the child is now in good health, police told KPHO.
