June 09, 2017 1:46 PM

Snap! Crackle! Pop! Man shot with a shotgun shell stuffed with Rice Krispies, police say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

A California man was charged with resisting arrest and violating probation on Wednesday. His alleged crime? He’s a cereal offender.

According to police from Eureka, California, officers responded to calls about shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim, who had allegedly been shot in the hand with a flare gun, per Redheaded Blackbelt. According to the outlet, police initially described the crime as “transient-on-transient.”

The suspected shooter, Timothy Glass Jr., was apprehended after fleeing the scene on a bicycle, per KRCR. Police told the TV station that Glass initially resisted arrest and caused a minor injury to one of the detectives detaining him.

Meanwhile, the victim was transported to a local hospital and positively identified Glass as the shooter, according to a police news release. He decided, however, not to press charges.

Glass was still jailed at roughly 3:30 p.m. local time and faces misdemeanor charges, according to jail records.

After an investigation, police officers determined that Glass had shot the victim with a flare gun and a shotgun shell full of Rice Krispies cereal. This caused a non-life threatening wound.

According to KRCR, the incident has been passed on to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for review.

