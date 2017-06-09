A glass of water led to an unlikely friendship — and saved two very different people

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On a particularly hot Texas afternoon some five years ago, 12-year-old Dominic McCullough found himself sitting on the curb outside of then 77-year-old Joan Brodnax's home. Dominic had wandered into the neighborhood, just a stone's throw from his family's town home on Las Vegas Trail, following a violent tantrum from an older sibling, a common occurrence in the McCullough home. What happened next, he says, changed the course his life forever. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

