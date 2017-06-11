Prisoners work for pennies an hour so they can help Special Olympics athletes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Prisoners at the Sierra Conservation Center host Special Olympics athletes for exhibition softball game to raise money for the nonprofit. The inmates organized the event over the past year as part of a career development program. (Andy Alfaro and Marijke Rowland)