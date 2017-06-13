A baseball team's 'Might Be' Father's Day offer: $1 beers and free pregnancy tests

Fans of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp minor-league baseball team can expect pregnancy tests with their discounted beer this Thursday.
The Florida minor-league team will have two promotions: “Thirsty Thursday” with beer priced at $1 for 12 ounces and $2 for 24 ounces and “You Might Be the Father’s Day,” where free pregnancy tests will be passed out to fans who want them.
“In honor of You Might Be The Father's Day, the Jumbo Shrimp will be distributing pregnancy tests so you'll know if you need to return for Sunday's Father's Day game... It will be an evening filled with suspense, intrigue and manila envelopes,” the team’s website read.
Jumbo Shrimp General Manager Harold Craw told the The Florida Times-Union the idea popped up at a promotion meeting and stuck.
“That’s something that plays to our Thirsty Thursday crowd, which tends to be young professionals and college students. They like to laugh and have a good time and would appreciate it being tongue-in-cheek,” Craw told The Florida Times-Union.
Craw added that there will be “several hundred” pregnancy tests ready.
“We’ll give it to them if they want one,” Craw said. “But at that point, it’s completely up to them. They’re on their own.”
