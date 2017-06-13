McDonald’s wasn’t making her nuggets fast enough — so she dialed 911

A woman in a Waco, Texas, McDonald’s drive-through dialed 911 to complain that her chicken nuggets weren’t being prepared fast enough.
“Yes it happens!! We actually had the chicken nugget call last night! Officers called to a restaurant drive-thru because a customer was mad her nuggets didn’t get cooked quick enough and why she couldn’t get them for free,” Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote on the department’s official Facebook page.
According to KWTX, the incident started when McDonald’s managers reported a woman to police who wouldn’t leave the drive through, holding up cars customers behind her. As officers were answering the call, the woman called 911 herself.
“We definitely have better things to do than respond to a call about chicken nuggets not being served quickly enough,” Swanton told KWTX.
The restaurant gave her a full refund, according to KWTX. But the woman never got her nuggets, Swanton said.
