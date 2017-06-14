Suspect killed in congressional shooting belonged to anti-GOP groups

James Hodgkinson of Belleville protests outside of the United States Post Office in Downtown Belleville in this file photo. Hodgkinson is part of the “99%” team drawing attention to the disproportionate amount of money and political power the top 1 percent of Americans have acquired. Also protesting outside of the post office where members of the Communications Workers of America Local 4217 they were drawing attention to the low percentage of taxes paid by AT&T. Derik Holtmann Derik Holtmann/BND