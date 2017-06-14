Suspect killed in congressional shooting belonged to anti-GOP groups

The shooter who was killed during gunfire at practice for a congressional baseball game Wednesday morning was from Belleville, Illinois.
The shooter was James T. Hodgkinson, who belonged to a number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.”
President Donald Trump said Hodgkinson died during gunfire exchanged with congressional security workers.
Two days ago, Hodgkinson made an angry post about Trump on Facebook.
“I Want to Say Mr. President, for being an ass hole you are Truly the Biggest Ass Hole We Have Ever Had in the Oval Office,” he wrote on Facebook.
Hodgkinson took a Democratic ballot in the primary election in 2016.
In 2012, Hodgkinson took part in a protest outside the downtown Belleville post office. He said he was part of a “99%” team drawing attention to the amount of money and political power the top 1 percent of Americans acquired.
Three metro-east congressmen asked for prayers on Wednesday morning after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisana, was shot in the hip by a rifle-wielding man at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, VA.
U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, has been Scalise’s Washington, D.C., roommate for about eight years.
Shimkus is listed on the 2017 Republican team roster for the game. The congressman said he was not at the practice Wednesday morning.
“We are pretty close,” Shimkus said. “I blew (practice) off today because my body is old — and I had a speech.”
Shimkus said the game, scheduled for Thursday, is a great bipartisan event with a lot of “trash talk” that unites Congress rather than divides it.
“(Scalise) is a very good friend and it’s a shame that this happened,” Shimkus said. “The world doesn’t stop and he wouldn’t want us to stop.”
The representative said practice usually begins about six weeks before the game.
“And to have this assault occur — whether it was random or targeting, we will let law enforcement do their due diligence — it just puts a damper on something that is good,” Shimkus said.
“My guess is that we will still suit up and still play. It’s one of those moments where you don’t want to let fear and evil stop good things. So I think the game will go on, but I don’t know for sure.”
Shimkus took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, asking for prayers for the people involved.
Please pray with me for my friend @SteveScalise, USCP and all those there. https://t.co/ugvaL6n0kY— John Shimkus (@RepShimkus) June 14, 2017
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, who is not on the 2017 roster, said Scalise puts a meal together every week in his office for anyone who wants to come by.
“There is a reason he is a whip ... he is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet,” Bost said. “He is just a member of congress that is just as friendly, you know, we get along here — we may have our differences. Steve is one that both Democrats and Republicans think all the world of.”
Bost said that Scalise was shot in the hip area, a staffer was severely wounded by a bullet, a female officer was shot in the foot and a male officer was shot before shooting the gunman.
Bost also took to Twitter to offer his sympathies.
“Horrible news this morning,” Bost tweeted. “Please keep @SteveScalise and his family, as well as USCP (United States Capitol Police) in your prayers.”
In 2016, Bost posted a selfie on Facebook with his staff at the June 23 game.
Horrible news this morning. Please keep @SteveScalise and his family, as well as USCP in your prayers. https://t.co/qSpf0BfY3E— Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) June 14, 2017
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is on the 2017 Republican team roster and was at the practice Wednesday morning, his spokeswoman confirmed.
He was not injured.
.@RodneyDavis spokeswoman confirms Davis was at practice but is OK— Newsradio WTAX (@WTAX) June 14, 2017
Bost also took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to ask for prayers.
“Please pray for Steve and all those injured,” he wrote in the tweet.
Please pray for Steve and all those injured. https://t.co/HsRN1Zm9kn— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) June 14, 2017
Two officers were shot during the attack. Reports later confirmed them to be part of Scalise’s United States Capitol Police security detail. They were shot during a gunfight with the shooter, who was also wounded.
According to Scalise’s Twitter, he was in stable condition as of 9:15 a.m. and undergoing surgery. Shimkus also confirmed that Scalise was in stable condition.
Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017
The game between Democrats and Republicans began in 1909 and has been continuously played since 1962.
Scalise was elected to serve in the U.S. House in 2008 and is the No. 3 House Republican leader, according to published reports.
The Associated Press reported President Donald Trump said he was “deeply saddened by this tragedy.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments