Student accused of shoplifting at least $2K from store. She said it was for research

A Wyoming college student attempted to roll out of Walmart with a cart full of stolen items almost worth a combined $2,000.
She told authorities she was conducting research for a paper about kleptomania, according to the NY Daily News.
After her initial arrest June 5, the Gillette News Record reported that Lydia Marie Cormaney, who took classes at Gillette College, was also given two more felony shoplifting charges after investigators allegedly found thousands of dollars more in stolen items in her dorm room.
Employees said they found Cormaney suspicious as she rolled around the store with a cart filled with items that weren’t paid for. She tried to leave through the tire shop, but was stopped by employees, the NY Daily News reported.
She was only enrolled in one biology course, which had its first class the day she was arrested.
As of last Thursday, she is no longer in jail and faces three felony charges for shoplifting. She could face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for felony shoplifting, according to Fox News.
