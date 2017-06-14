McClatchy file photo
June 14, 2017 2:11 PM

Truck thief who couldn’t shift gears leads police on a really slow chase, deputies say

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Alabama authorities say a thief who couldn’t figure out how to shift out of first gear led a slow-speed chase in a flatbed truck.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com the 16-mile (26 kilometer) chase never topped 30 mph (48 kph). It ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.

Authorities say 29-year-old Randy Dewayne Vert of Pinson faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude and resisting arrest. His bail is set at $5,900.

Deputies say the chase began early Wednesday when deputies checked on a car abandoned in Birmingham and were told a man had just stolen a nearby Kenworth T-300 flatbed delivery truck.

Christian jokes, “Thank God he couldn’t find second gear – the pursuit could have gotten all the way up to 35 mph.”

