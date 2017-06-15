A dispute in a New York deli led to one man’s jaw being broken — by an avocado

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Two suspects, upset over a food order, threw bananas and avocados at an employee at the Stadium Gourmet Deli in New York. The victim suffered laceration, fractures to his face and a broken jaw. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The New York City Police Department released surveillance video of the scene. (No audio with this video) New York City Police Department YouTube

Two suspects, upset over a food order, threw bananas and avocados at an employee at the Stadium Gourmet Deli in New York. The victim suffered laceration, fractures to his face and a broken jaw. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The New York City Police Department released surveillance video of the scene. (No audio with this video) New York City Police Department YouTube