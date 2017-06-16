Founder and CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings said net neutrality wasn’t the company’s “primary battle” last month. Now, the company joined other tech companies in protest of proposed net neutrality deregulations.
June 16, 2017 8:51 AM

Netflix contradicts prior statement, says it will ‘never outgrow’ net neutrality fight

By Donovan Harrell

After initially brushing the issue off, Netflix is the latest tech company to protest encroaching net neutrality regulations.

It now joins Amazon and Reddit after being criticized for initially easing off the net neutrality debate, as Ars Technica reports.

Net neutrality is the concept that all internet companies should treat all online traffic equally. This means that an internet service provider cannot intentionally slow down access to a particular company while favoring another. The Federal Communications Commission created these regulations in 2015, according to Ars Technica.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai set a plan forward last month on rolling back net neutrality. The FCC is now in its comment-seeking phase on the proposal.

Web video companies can stand to lose out against internet service providers as they could, without the regulations, slow down access to competitors while speeding up access to their cable TV packages, according to Ars Technica.

On May 31, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said net neutrality wasn’t a big priority for the company.

“It’s not our primary battle at this point,” Hastings said at Code Conference in California, as reported by Recode.

“We think net neutrality is incredibly important,” Hastings continued, adding net neutrality is “not narrowly important to us because we’re big enough to get the deals we want.”

The company seemed to change its tune and now will participate in the “Internet-Wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality” on July 12. Officials have not yet given specific details on how they plan to participate, according to Ars Technica.

“Netflix will never outgrow the fight for #NetNeutrality,” the company tweeted. “Everyone deserves an open Internet.”

Other companies involved in the protest include OkCupid, Mozilla, Etsy, Kickstarter, Vimeo and PornHub, according to Ars Technica.

