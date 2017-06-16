Easton Dufur’s dogs Cookie and Stitch shared chew toys and food for nearly 10 years. Stitched passed away but Cookie still hasn’t broken old habits.
June 16, 2017 11:47 AM

This dog is breaking hearts for only eating half her food. Here's why.

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

Cookie, a family dog in Boise, Idaho, always shared with the other family dog, Stitch. The two even ate from the same bowl, splitting the kibble inside.

For nearly a decade, according to TODAY, the two dogs shared water, chew toys and food while living with their owner, Easton Dufur.

Then one day in June, Stitch died of old age, Dufur explained in a tweet. Since Stich passed away, Dufur gave Cookie less food in the bowl.

“Well before I went to bed, I wanted to check and see if she ate. And so I did and she still left half her food there so Stitch can eat,” Dufur tweeted.

Dufur told TODAY that the habit still isn’t quite broken yet.

“She is slowly adapting,” Dufur told TODAY in an email.

Dufur said he can’t really read Cookie’s feelings since she’s always wagging her her tail. He thought maybe just the pup isn’t hungry, but he’s noticed that Cookie often returns later to finish the other half off, Dufur explained to TODAY.

Dufur also shared an older video of Cookie and Stitch playing.

Some Twitter users were touched by Dufur’s story.

  Comments  

