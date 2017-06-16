This dog is breaking hearts for only eating half her food. Here's why.

Cookie, a family dog in Boise, Idaho, always shared with the other family dog, Stitch. The two even ate from the same bowl, splitting the kibble inside.
For nearly a decade, according to TODAY, the two dogs shared water, chew toys and food while living with their owner, Easton Dufur.
Then one day in June, Stitch died of old age, Dufur explained in a tweet. Since Stich passed away, Dufur gave Cookie less food in the bowl.
“Well before I went to bed, I wanted to check and see if she ate. And so I did and she still left half her food there so Stitch can eat,” Dufur tweeted.
June 11, 2017
Dufur told TODAY that the habit still isn’t quite broken yet.
“She is slowly adapting,” Dufur told TODAY in an email.
Dufur said he can’t really read Cookie’s feelings since she’s always wagging her her tail. He thought maybe just the pup isn’t hungry, but he’s noticed that Cookie often returns later to finish the other half off, Dufur explained to TODAY.
Dufur also shared an older video of Cookie and Stitch playing.
Here's a vid. (Also the other dog was my grandpas and she was over for Christmas. Her name is Lilo) pic.twitter.com/ov9QVyXk4v— EasyBreasyBeautiful (@_EasyBreasy_) June 13, 2017
Some Twitter users were touched by Dufur’s story.
Why do you want me to cry— Megan Tsu (@megan_tsu) June 13, 2017
This is so sad. I hope they get another dog so Cookie has someone to eat the other half. :(— Angel Johnson (@AngelJo88860691) June 16, 2017
