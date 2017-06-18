Fires burn near Castaic Lake and in San Bernardino County as heat wave hits region

LOS ANGELES–A fast-moving brush fire near Castaic Lake has grown to 1,000 acres and burned two outbuildings, while a separate blaze in San Bernardino prompted evacuations in one neighborhood Saturday as much of Southern California remains under a heat advisory.
The fire near the lake's recreation area north of Santa Clarita prompted a voluntary evacuation, according to Richard Licon, an inspector with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, fueled by tall grass, was moving into the Angeles National Forest, he said.
It is 10 percent contained, authorities said. Three water-dropping helicopters are assisting county and Angeles National Forest firefighters.
Meanwhile, a brush fire in the Wrightwood area of San Bernardino County prompted evacuations and at least one road closure, officials said.
The fire erupted at Zermatt and Pacific Crest drives around 11:50 a.m., said U.S. Forest Service spokesman Nathan Judy. The 10-acre fire was 20 percent contained Saturday evening.
The initial danger prompted the evacuation of residents in the area of Pacific Crest Drive between Zermatt and Lone Pine Canyon Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
There have been no further evacuations, Judy said.
The California Highway Patrol also shut down Highway 2 at Wright Mountain Road.
Temperatures in valley and inland areas throughout the region Saturday afternoon hovered between the mid-80s and low 90s. But temperatures are expected to continue to rise through next week as Southern California goes through a summer heat wave.
A dry high-pressure system centered over Arizona and the Southwest is to blame for the hot days ahead, forecasters said.
Desert and mountain communities will take most of the hit when it comes to the heat. Temperatures are expected to hover between 120 and 122 degrees early next week in the Coachella Valley and deserts in San Diego County.
