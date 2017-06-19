Carrie Fisher fans react, her family calls for understanding after autopsy report

Fans reacted strongly to the news Monday that a toxicology review found a cocktail of cocaine, methadone, ecstasy, opiates and alcohol in Carrie Fisher’s system when she fell ill in late December.
Officials don’t know when she had taken those drugs or what part they might have played in her death.
On social media, some fans said they didn’t want or need to know the specifics of her death and were angry the information was made public.
The 60-year-old “Star Wars” star went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 and was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Hospital.
She died four days later. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died one day later.
“The exposure to cocaine took place sometime approximately in the last 72 hours of the sample that was obtained,” said the report, released Monday.
The report also stated that Fisher had a “remote exposure to MDMA,” commonly known as ecstasy.
“Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death,” the report said.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said on Friday that Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors but could not pinpoint an exact cause. Her manner of death will be listed as undetermined.
Fisher was not quiet about her substance abuse, for years speaking openly and writing about it.
“The only lesson for me, or anybody, is that you have to get help. I’m not embarrassed,” she told People in 2013.
Fisher also spoke of her battle with bipolar disorder. On Monday some fans said they were grateful she had been so public about her private struggles. Others took to Twitter to say they didn’t want to know every last detail about Fisher’s death.
How many of us can empathize with Carrie Fisher's struggle? May the force continue to be with you @carrieffisher. #CarrieOn pic.twitter.com/jJJPxskDck— NJ Theatre Alliance (@NJTheatre) June 19, 2017
Side note: we are not OK with news about carrie fisher's autopsy results. Not really necessary to disclose personal stuff to the public— ALT Immigration (@ALT_uscis) June 19, 2017
So apparently Carrie Fisher's autopsy showed high levels of NONE OF OUR DAMN BUSINESS.— Annalee (@leeflower) June 19, 2017
Let Carrie Fisher rest in peace, you vultures.— Lucy O'Brien (@Luceobrien) June 19, 2017
Carrie Fisher is gone. Can we just remember her for the talented, brilliantly funny woman she was instead of picking over this? Thanks.— Alex Damian (@InjuredAlex) June 19, 2017
Ummm I could give a damn less about an autopsy The Force is the only thing in Carrie Fisher system as far as I'm concerned. Carrie On. pic.twitter.com/M1sb1iCJjU— Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) June 19, 2017
I will always remember Carrie Fisher as a survivor. She battled so much and was so open. This news does not change that for me.— Ashley (@ashcech) June 19, 2017
Carrie Fisher 's been upfront and honest about battling her addiction.— Ryma (@ryyma12) June 19, 2017
Ultimately the addition won. Does not make her less of a human.
Carrie Fisher's death doesn't define her. She seemed to be a tough as nails lady who was brave enough to be honest about her demons— Stephanie. (@qsteph) June 19, 2017
Carrie Fisher was ill, and her disease killed her. May she rest in peace.— Rónán Comaskey (@Chaka1987) June 19, 2017
That's all there is to say about that.
Fisher’s only child, Billie Lourd, addressed the coroner’s initial findings, released Friday, in a statement to People magazine.
“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases,” she said.
“She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”
Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, said Friday the family did not want a coroner’s investigation into his sister’s death.
“We’re not enlightened,” he said after the initial findings were released. “There’s nothing about this that is enlightening. I would tell you, from my perspective that there’s certainly no news that Carrie did drugs.”
