NASA’s planet-finding Keplar team has discovered 10 new possible planets that could support life.
NASA’s planet-finding Keplar team has discovered 10 new possible planets that could support life. NASA/JPL-Caltech
NASA’s planet-finding Keplar team has discovered 10 new possible planets that could support life. NASA/JPL-Caltech

National

June 19, 2017 3:41 PM

NASA finds 10 new planets that could host earthlings

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

NASA’s planet hunters have discovered 219 new potential planets — 10 of which are earth-sized and have the right mix of conditions that would allow liquid water to form, a key ingredient for life.

The new findings, announced Monday, bring the total amount of potential planets the Kepler space telescope team has found to 4,034, according to a NASA press release. The Kepler team is in charge of identifying potential new planets.

Out of total number of new planet candidates, 2,335 have been verified as planets outside of our solar system. The rest are still undergoing evaluation.

According to USA Today, these new potential planets were found in a part of a galaxy hundreds of thousands of light years away between the stars Deneb and Vega.

Researchers discovered these potential planets by studying the brightness of stars, which dim a bit as a planet moves in front of them.

“This carefully-measured catalog is the foundation for directly answering one of astronomy’s most compelling questions — how many planets like our Earth are in the galaxy?” said Susan Thompson, a Kepler research scientist and leading author of the planet catalog.

The last update of planets in Earth’s surrounding solar system occured when Pluto was demoted to a dwarf planet in 2006; however, there was talk this year of it being reclassified as a planet.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:49

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits
Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland 0:34

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

Don't let a text wreck your life 1:01

Don't let a text wreck your life

View More Video