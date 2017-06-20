‘Dad’s ashes’ found at Goodwill store now reunited with family

Human remains found in what looked to be a seasoning container at a Goodwill store in Thomasville have now been reunited with the family.

With only the words “Dad’s ashes” and “Missy” written on it, the bottle of what seemed to be cremated remains was being held at the headquarters of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina in Winston-Salem until the family claimed it Tuesday, Goodwill spokeswoman Jaymie Eichorn said.

The family wanted to remain anonymous, Eichorn said. The family called Goodwill and described other items donated with the ashes. That’s how Goodwill identified them as the family the ashes belonged to.

The bottle, which appears to have once contained spices, was found by Goodwill employees in May as they processed donations.

Goodwill employee Jessica Cranford said she sees all sorts of donations, but was moved to try to find the source in this case. Cranford posted on Facebook about the ashes, along with a photo, in hopes of finding the family.

“He doesn’t belong here,” Cranford told the television station. “He needs to be with his family.”