A customer argued over his nachos order. Then he stabbed the cook 14 times, police say.

Chicken or beef?
That simple question led to three people being attacked with a knife in Las Vegas on Tuesday, as disgruntled customers attacked cooks in Roberto’s Taco Shop late at night.
The incident began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when three people entered the restaurant and ordered carne asada nachos with chicken on them as well, according to Telemundo Las Vegas.
The restaurant’s cashier told the customers, two men and a woman, that they could not have both chicken and beef on their nachos according to company policy, per KSNV.
Enraged, the two men went behind the counter and entered the store’s kitchen, according to KTNV. There, they stabbed cook Marcos Mendiola and two others before fleeing in a silver car, police told local media outlets.
All told, Mendiola, who has worked as a cook for 15 years and whose family has worked in the same restaurant for three generations, was stabbed 14 times, police told KSNV. Two of his coworkers also had their arms slashed.
Mendiola’s son, Brian, told KSNV that the woman also engaged in the attack, kicking and punching Mendiola as he was stabbed. At the time, Mendiola blacked out, he said.
“When I regained consciousness his arm was slit open and a person came and set a towel over it,” Mendiola told KSNV.
According to Telemundo Las Vegas, Mendiola suffered wounds to his stomach, back, head and arm. He is expected to make a full recovery and told KSNV that he is “lucky to be alive.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Mendiola’s medical bills, while police are still searching for the attackers, per KTNV.
However, the attack has shed light on a serious problem about customers behaving badly in the food industry, Mendiola’s son, Marcos III, told KTNV.
On Monday, employees at a fast food restaurant in Tacoma, Washington, had a gun pulled on them by a disgruntled customer who was upset because her order of chicken nuggets was missing one nugget. The woman was later charged with second degree assault.
“We do our best to treat them as we would want to be treated but it's hard when people are so negative and so cruel,” the younger Marcos said.
