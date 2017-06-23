As trust in police suffers, one state wants schools to teach kids to work with cops

As police officers struggle with their image, a new bill that made it through the New Jersey state Assembly Thursday could force schools to teach children how to cooperate with police, and the lessons could start as early as kindergarten.
NBC News reported that Assembly bill A1114 passed by a 76-0 vote, according to the New Jersey State Legislature’s Office of Legislative Services. The bill still has to make it through the Senate and be signed by the governor to become law.
The bill would require schools to teach kids how to act “in a manner marked by mutual cooperation and respect” when working with police, according to NBC.
Students would be taught from kindergarten to their senior year of high school as a part of the social studies curriculum, NBC reported. The new lessons would start in 2018 if the bill becomes law.
This bill comes amid numerous, highly publicized cases of police officers shooting African-American citizens, which has eroded public trust in law enforcement among black communities, according to a Pew Research Center poll.
This week, St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter after shooting Philando Castile. Castile had an open carry permit for the gun and informed the officer he was carrying it.
Within seven seconds of informing Yanez, Castile was shot. Castile’s girlfriend was in the passenger’s seat while her 4-year-old daughter was in the back seat.
According to a Gallup poll, 29 percent of African-Americans have a “great deal of confidence” in law enforcement, while 58 percent of white people do.
New Jersey activist Zellie Imani told NBC News that this bill is an example of "victim-blaming," that puts the responsibility of avoiding tragedies on children
"This legislation does not empower young people, especially those living in brown and Black communities," Imani told NBC News. "Instead, it empowers law enforcement by allowing them to continue to evade accountability for abuse and misconduct while forcing the burden on the public."
However, the bill’s main sponsor, New Jersey Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver, told NBC this bill is more about preparing children rather than shifting responsibility.
"The number of police-related shootings around the nation have created a mistrust of police in many communities. This can help rebuild the trust that is essential for law enforcement to work," Oliver told NBC News.
